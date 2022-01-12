Bhubaneswar to get a Woman Mayor

By Sagar Satapathy
Insight Bureau: The latest gazette notification issued by the Odisha Housing and Urban Development Department, has ensured that Mayor posts in Bhubaneswar and Brahmapur will be reserved for women.

While the Berhampur and Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporations will be reserved for women candidates, Cuttack Municipal Corporation (CMC) will have an unreserved Mayor post.

Elections for the Urban Local Bodies (ULBs) including three Municipal Corporations and 107 Municipalities across the State are scheduled to be held in April 2022.

