Bhubaneswar reports 851 Covid-19 Cases, 429 Recoveries

TNI Bureau: Bhubaneswar reported single-day spike of 851 COVID-19 cases, spread across the city, in the last 24 hours, taking the number of confirmed cases in the Capital City to 43,296.

πŸ‘‰ Out of the 851 new cases, 96 cases have been reported from quarantine centres while 755 are local cases.

πŸ‘‰ 61 people from Patia, 58 peopleΒ from Nayapalli and 46 from Khandagiri have tested positive for COVID-19.

πŸ‘‰ As many as 429 Covid-19 patients have recovered from the disease in the Capital city in the last 24 hours.

Bhubaneswar Corona Updates (April 29):

πŸ‘‰ Total +Ve Cases –43,296

Support Independent Journalism? Keep us live.

πŸ‘‰ Active Cases-6913

πŸ‘‰ Recovered Cases –36103

πŸ‘‰ Deceased – 259