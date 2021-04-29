Bhubaneswar reports 851 Covid-19 Cases, 429 Recoveries

TNI Bureau: Bhubaneswar reported single-day spike of 851 COVID-19 cases, spread across the city, in the last 24 hours, taking the number of confirmed cases in the Capital City to 43,296.
👉 Out of the 851 new cases, 96 cases have been reported from quarantine centres while 755 are local cases.
👉 61 people from Patia, 58 people from Nayapalli and 46 from Khandagiri have tested positive for COVID-19.
👉 As many as 429 Covid-19 patients have recovered from the disease in the Capital city in the last 24 hours.
Bhubaneswar Corona Updates (April 29):
👉 Total +Ve Cases –43,296
👉 Active Cases-6913
👉 Recovered Cases –36103
👉 Deceased – 259
