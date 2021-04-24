Bhubaneswar reports 745 Covid-19 Cases, 399 Recoveries

TNI Bureau: Bhubaneswar reported single-day spike of 745 COVID-19 cases, spread across the city, in the last 24 hours, taking the number of confirmed cases in the Capital City to 26779.

👉 Out of the 745 new cases, 147 cases have been reported from quarantine centres while 598 are local cases.

👉 45 people from Patia, 33 from Old Town, 31 from Khandagiri and 3 from Nayapalli have tested positive for COVID-19.

👉 As many as 399 Covid-19 patients have recovered from the disease in the Capital city in the last 24 hours.

Bhubaneswar Corona Updates (April 24):

👉 Total +Ve Cases –39237

👉 Active Cases-4763

👉 Recovered Cases –34202

👉 Deceased – 251