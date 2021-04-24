Odisha records single day recovery of 3464 Covid-19 cases

TNI Bureau: Odisha reported highest single-day recovery of 3464 COVID-19 cases on Saturday, taking the number of recoveries in the State to 359467.

A record number of 629 more Coronavirus patients have recovered in Sundargarh today followed by 441 from Khordha, 339 from Nuapada, 259 from Kalahandi and 209 from Cuttack.

While Odisha has so far reported 401341 Covid-19 positive cases, the active cases now stand at 43304.

Covid-19 Recoveries in Odisha – April 24

➡️3464 COVID-19 Patients recover in Odisha on April 24.

➡️ Number of Recoveries in the State rises to 359467.

➡️ State Pool: 94

➡️ New Recoveries – Sundargarh (629), Khordha (441), Nuapada (339), Kalahandi (259), Cuttack (209), Nabarangpur (172), Sambalpur (151), Bargarh (137), Bolangir (132), Keonjhar (131), Puri 9114), Jharsuguda (106), Mayurbhanj (71), Balesore (66), Ganjam ( 56), Anugul (44), Jajapur (43), Rayagada (37), Bhadrak (33), Gajapati (33), Jagatsinghpur (23), Dhenkanal, Nayagarh (21), Sonepur (19), Kandhamal (16), Deogarh (15), Malkangiri (15), Boudh (13), Koraput (13) and Kendrapara (11).