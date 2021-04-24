TNI Evening News Headlines – April 24, 2021

Odisha News

➡️ Bhubaneswar reports 745 Covid positive cases in last 24 hours including 147 Quarantine cases and 598 Local contact cases.

➡️ 3464 Covid-19 patients have recovered from the disease in Odisha in the last 24 hours. The total recovered cases of Odisha now stand at 359467.

➡️ 29 Tankers carrying 510 MT Medical Oxygen despatched to various States from Odisha.

➡️ Odisha Government revises Quarantine norms for West Bengal returnees; those who have received two doses of vaccines or have negative RT-PCR test reports will now have to undergo home quarantine for 7 days instead of 14 days.

➡️ 12 places in Odisha record 40 Degree Celsius & above; Boudh emerges hottest place with a maximum temperature of 42 Degree Celsius.

➡️ Member of Parliament, Sundergarh & senior BJP leader Jual Oram tests positive for Covid 19.

➡️ Economic Offences Wing (EOW) of Odisha Crime Branch arrests Bishnu Prasad Sahu, owner of Sahil Enterprises for duping investors to the tune of Rs 3 crore.

India News

➡️ India waives customs duty on Covid-19 vaccines, oxygen-related equipment import for 3 months

➡️ One C-17 of Indian Air Force with 4 containers of cryogenic oxygen tanks from Singapore reaches at Panagarh Air Base.

➡️ Indian Army rescues 384 persons from Avalanche site near Sumna in Uttarakhand. 10 bodies recovered so far.

➡️ The 19th edition of the Indian and French Navy bilateral exercise ‘VARUNA-2021’ is scheduled to be conducted in the Arabian Sea from 25th to 27th April 2021.

➡️ CBI finds Prima Facie ‘Cognisable Offence’ against former Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh.

➡️ Private hospitals to get limited portion of Covishield vaccine at Rs 600 per dose: Serum Institute of India (SII).

➡️ Maharashtra: Liquor shops closed, 7 die in Yavatmal after drinking hand sanitiser.

➡️ Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal writes to all CMs requesting them to provide oxygen to Delhi.

➡️ Sonia Gandhi donates Rs 1.17 crore from MPLAD fund for her Lok Sabha constituency Rae Bareli to combat rising cases of COVID-19 virus in the city.

➡️ 67,160 new COVID 19 cases, 63,818 discharges and 676 deaths were reported in Maharashtra in the last 24 hours.

➡️ UttarPradesh reports 38,055 new coronavirus cases, Karnataka reports 29,438 coronavirus cases, Kerala 26,685 cases, Tamil Nadu 14,842 & Madhya Pradesh reports 12,918 cases in the last 24 hours.

➡️ Saroj Super Speciality Hospital, Batra Hospital advise families to take patients to other healthcare facilities in Delhi amid oxygen shortage.

World News

➡️ Indonesia navy declares lost sub sunk, all 53 aboard dead.

➡️ US defends export curbs on COVID vaccine raw materials amid India’s request to lift ban.

➡️ Pakistan PM Imran Khan expresses solidarity with India over COVID-19 crisis.

➡️ At least 14 civilians killed across three provinces of Afghanistan.

➡️ Sri Lanka arrests MP Rishad Bathiudeen, his brother over 2019 Easter Sunday attacks that killed 279 people.