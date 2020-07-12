Bhubaneswar reports 64 New Covid-19 Positive Cases

TNI Bureau: Bhubaneswar reported a record number of 64 new COVID-19 cases, spread across the city, in the last 24 hours, taking the number of confirmed cases in the Capital City to 704.

Out of the 64 new cases, 36 cases have been reported from quarantine while 28 are local contact cases – a huge number.

11 COVID-19 positive cases have been reported from the Laxmisagar Uppar Sahi, liked to a previous positive case. A 6-year-old male and another 8-year-old male are among the virus infected cases.

5 Employees of various Hospitals in the Capital City are among the new positive cases. 7 people of the same family in Brahmeswar Patna, near the Temple have tested positive for COVID-19. They are linked with an earlier positive case. Three kids (Female 9, Female 5 and Male 6) are among the infected.

As many as 13 Covid-19 patients have recovered from the disease in the capital city in the last 24 hours.

Bhubaneswar Corona Updates (July 12):

👉 Total +Ve Cases – 704

👉 Recovered Cases – 327

👉 Deceased – 8

👉 Active Cases – 368