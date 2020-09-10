Bhubaneswar reports 460 COVID-19 cases Today

TNI Bureau: Bhubaneswar reported single-day spike of 460 COVID-19 cases, spread across the city, in the last 24 hours, taking the number of confirmed cases in the Capital City to 14952.
👉 Out of the 460 new cases, 17 cases from IRC Village, 11 cases from Saheed Nagar, 9 cases from Nayapalli and 8 cases from CS Pur have tested positive for COVID-19.
👉 7 Private Hospital staff, 1 Central Government Hospital staff and 1 Central Government staff tested positive for COVID-19.
👉 As many as 405 Covid-19 patients have recovered from the disease in the Capital city in the last 24 hours.
👉 14 cases each from Patia Big Bazar & Unit-6, 13 cases from Unit-2 area have recovered from the disease.
Bhubaneswar Corona Updates (September 10):
👉 Total +Ve Cases –14952
👉 Active Cases-5130
👉 Recovered Cases –9755
👉 Deceased – 54
