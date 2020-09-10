Odisha records 2706 Covid-19 Recoveries Today; 411 from Cuttack

By Sagarika Satapathy
TNI Bureau:  Odisha reported single-day recovery of 2706 COVID-19 cases on Thursday, taking the number of recoveries in the State to 108001.

A record number of 411 Coronavirus patients have recovered in Cuttack today followed by Khordha (354), Mayurbhanj (233), Ganjam (173) and Nayagarh (152).

While Odisha has so far reported 139121 Covid-19 positive cases, the active cases now stand at 33182.

Covid-19 Recoveries in Odisha – September 10

➡️2706 COVID-19 Patients recover in Odisha on September 10.

➡️ Number of Recoveries in the State rises to 108001.

➡️ New Recoveries – Cuttack (411), Khordha (354), Mayurbhanj (233), Ganjam (173), Nayagarh (152), Bargarh (139), Puri (132), Rayagada (101), Jharsuguda (93), Jajapur (92), Keonjhar (82), Sambalpur (81), Jagatsinghpur (75), Kendrapara (66), Dhenkanal (65), Koraput (65), Bhadrak (53), Nabarangpur (52), Balesoe (38), Sundargarh (34), Kalahandi (33), Malkangiri (27), Bolangir (25), Sonepur (24), Boudh (23), Nuapada (23), Kandhamal (20), Gajapati (18), Anugul (17) and Deogarh (5).

