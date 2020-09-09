Kangana vs BMC Battle started in 2018

TNI Bureau: The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has been under the scanner for demolishing a portion of Kangana Ranaut’s new office in Pali Hill. BMC served the notice to “stop work” on September 8 following an inspection on September 7.

While Kangana Ranaut continued to take on Shiv Sena and Maharashtra Government and equated Mumbai to PoK and Pakistan, the BMC acted in haste by demolishing the part of her house.

Support Independent Journalism? Keep us live.

Well, the battle between Kangana and BMC started way back in 2018. The BMC had served a notice to her for the “unauthorised construction” of her house on Khar Road. The notice was served under the MR&TP Act saying the construction exceeded the FSI.

The demolition notice was stayed by the Dindoshi Court after Kangana challenged it. However, the BMC has renewed that old rivalry by moving the Dindoshi Court, seeking vacation of the 2018 stay order. If the court rules in their favour, they might go ahead and initiate demolition at her Khar Road house too.