Govt issues SOP for partial reopening of Schools for class 9-12 from Sept 21

TNI Bureau: The Health Ministry today issued guidelines for reopening of schools for classes 9 to 12 on voluntary basis, for taking guidance from their teachers.

This would be allowed from 21stSeptember 2020.

The directive also mentions various precautionary measures to be adopted by all (teachers, employees and students) at all times when schools are permitting students.

These include:

👉 Physical distancing of at least 6 feet to be followed as far as feasible.

👉 Use of face covers/masks to be made mandatory.

👉 Only asymptomatic persons (teachers, employeesand students) to be allowed in the premises. If a teacher/employee/student is found to be symptomatic, he/sheshould be referred to nearest health cente.

👉 Frequent hand washing with soap (for at least 40-60 seconds) even when hands are not visibly dirty.

👉 Use of alcohol-based hand sanitizers (for at least 20 seconds) can be donewherever feasible.

👉 Respiratory etiquettes to be strictly followed. This involves strict practice of covering one’s mouth and nose while coughing/sneezing with a tissue/handkerchief/flexed elbow and disposing off used tissues properly.

👉 Self-monitoring of health by all and reporting any illness at the earliest.

👉 Spitting shall be strictly prohibited.

👉 Installation & use of Aarogya Setu App may be advised wherever feasible