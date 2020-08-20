Bhubaneswar reports 319 COVID-19 cases Today

TNI Bureau: Bhubaneswar reported single-day spike of 319 COVID-19 cases, spread across the city, in the last 24 hours, taking the number of confirmed cases in the Capital City to 6396.

👉 Out of the 319 new cases, 172 cases have been reported from quarantine while 147 are local contact cases.

👉 16 cases from Mancheswar and 12 cases from Budha Nagar, Gopabandhu Colony have been test positive for COVID-19.

👉 6 Government employees, 4 employees of a Private Hospital, 4 traffic staff, 1 media person and 1 employee of Government Hospital were tested positive for COVID-19.

👉 As many as 113 Covid-19 patients have recovered from the disease in the capital city in the last 24 hours.

👉 12 cases of Nayapalli area have recovered from the disease.

Bhubaneswar Corona Updates (August 20):

👉 Total +Ve Cases – 6396

👉 Recovered Cases –3953

👉 Deceased – 31

👉 Active Cases –2405