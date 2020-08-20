Bhubaneswar MLA Ananta Narayan Jena tests positive for Covid-19

By Sagar Satapathy
TNI Bureau: Bhubaneswar Central (Madhya) MLA Ananta Narayan Jena has tested positive for COVID-19. He has announced it on his Twitter handle. He is under home isolation and requested everyone who had come in contact with him, to isolate themselves and get tested.

Earlier, Odisha Rural Development and Labour & ESI Minister Susanta Singh had tested positive for Covid-19.

Several other Odisha MLAs including Sukanta Kumar Nayak (Nilgiri), Sudhanshu Sekhar Parida (Remuna), Prasant Behera (Salipur-Tangi), Srikant Sahu (Polasara) and Soumya Ranjan Patnaik (Khandapada) were infected with the Coronavirus.

Apart from the above, BJP National Spokesperson Dr. Sambit Patra, Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan and Bargarh MP Suresh Pujari had also tested positive for COVID-19.

