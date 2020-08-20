Odisha bags 2 Awards at Swachh Survekshan 2020

TNI Bureau: Odisha won two awards at the Swachh Survekshan 2020 announced by the Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs on Thursday.

Odisha won the ‘Fastest Moving State’ award while the Berhampur Municipal Corporation (BeMC) received ‘Best Medium City’ in Innovation and Best Practices (3-10 Lakh Population).

In addition, 6 cities of Odisha – Paradip, Barbil, Dhenkanal, Rajgangpur, Vyasanagar and Choudwar are features among the top 20 ranking cities in the East Zone with 50K-1L population category.

Meanwile, Indore City in Madhya Pradesh has been adjudged as the ‘Cleanest City’ for the fourth time in a row in the category of more than one lakh population.

Chhattisgarh has been declared cleanest among States with >100 ULBs category. Similarly, Jharkhand emerged the cleanest among States with <100 ULBs category. In total, 4324 Urban ULBs have been declared Open Defecation Free (ODF).

Indore, Ambikapur, Navi Mumbai, Surat, Rajkot and Mysuru have been rated as 5-star cities.

