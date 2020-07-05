English Fortnightly. Daily Epaper. 100-Word Edit. Fact Check. Voice of Social Media.

99 Covid-19 Patients recover in Ganjam; 290 across Odisha

By Sagar Satapathy
Coronavirus Odisha
TNI Bureau: Odisha reported 290 COVID-19 recovered cases on Sunday, taking the number of recoveries in the State to 6224.

99 Coronavirus patients in Ganjam have recovered today. Gajapati too reported 56 recovered cases. While Odisha has so far reported 9070 Covid-19 positive cases, the active cases now stand at 2846.

➡️ 290 COVID-19 Patients recover in Odisha on July 5.

➡️ Number of Recoveries in the State rises to 6224.

➡️ New Recoveries – Ganjam (99), Gajapati (56), Jharsuguda (33), Cuttack (16), Nabarangpur (16), Balasore (15), Sambalpur (11), Khordha (10), Mayurbhanj (8), Keonjhar (6), Puri (6), Jagatsinghpur (5), Nayagarh (3), Bargarh (2), Koraput (2), Jajpur (1), Sundargarh (1).

