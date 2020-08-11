Odisha records 1785 Covid-19 Recoveries Today; 404 from Ganjam

TNI Bureau: Odisha reported single-day COVID-19 recovery of 1785 cases on Tuesday, taking the number of recoveries in the State to 34805.

A record number of 404 more Coronavirus patients have recovered in Ganjam today followed by Khordha (263) and 126 each from Cuttack & Sambalpur.

While Odisha has so far reported 48796 Covid-19 positive cases, the active cases now stand at 15427.

Covid-19 Recoveries in Odisha – August 11

➡️1785 COVID-19 Patients recover in Odisha on August 11.

➡️ Number of Recoveries in the State rises to 34805.

➡️ New Recoveries – Ganjam (404), Khordha (263), Cuttack (126), Sambalpur (126), Keonjhar (101), Malkangiri (91), Kandhamal (84), Rayagada (81), Gajapati (80), Dhenkanal (60), Mayurbhanj (50), Jajpur (49), Kalahandi (48), Balasore (38), Nayagarh (31), Sundergarh (30), Bhadrak (28), Kendrapara (24), Puri (22), Baragarh (10), Nuapada (10), Nabarangpur (8), Jagatsinghpur (7), Koraput (7), Bolangir (5), Boudh (4), Jharsuguda (3) and Deogarh (1).