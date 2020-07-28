Bhubaneswar reports 215 Covid-19 Cases; More from Pvt. Hospitals

TNI Bureau: Bhubaneswar reported second biggest single-day spike of 215 new COVID-19 cases, spread across the city, in the last 24 hours, taking the number of confirmed cases in the Capital City to 2365. The Odisha capital reported its highest single-day spike of 248 COVID-19 cases on July 24.

👉 Out of the 215 new cases, 150 cases have been reported from quarantine while 65 are local contact cases.

👉 27 employees of Private Hospitals and 2 employees of a Government Hospital were tested positive for COVID-19.

👉 19 COVID-19 positive cases (all male) have been reported from Unit-9 Basti, near Baya Baba Matha linked to a previous positive case.

👉 11 more COVID-19 positive cases (all male) have been reported from Salia Sahi linked to a previous positive case.

👉 A 6-year old girl and a 7 year old girl are among the virus infected cases.

👉 As many as 130 Covid-19 patients have recovered from the disease in the capital city in the last 24 hours.

Bhubaneswar Corona Updates (July 27):

👉 Total +Ve Cases – 2365

👉 Recovered Cases –1141

👉 Deceased – 13

👉 Active Cases – 1209