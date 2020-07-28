Sushant Singh Rajput Case: FIR against Rhea Chakraborty

TNI Bureau: In a big twist in the Sushant Singh Rajput suicide case, an FIR has been filed against Actress Rhea Chakraborty and five other people for abetment of suicide.

Sushant Singh Rajput’s father has filed the FIR in Patna, Bihar. Rhea Chakraborty, who was in a relationship with Sushant, is accused of using the latter’s credit cards on an Europe tour and blackmailing him at one point of time by threatening to make certain things about his mental health public. Rhea has stakes in Sushant’s company too.

The FIR was filed at the Rajendra Nagar police station in Patna under IPC Section 306 (Abetment of suicide), Sec 341 (Punishment for wrongful restraint), Sec 342 (Punishment for wrongful confinement), Sec 380 (Theft in dwelling house), Sec 406 (Punishment for criminal breach of trust), and Sec 420 (Cheating and dishonestly inducing delivery of property).

A team from Bihar has already reached Mumbai and is in the process of questioning Rhea. Rhea could be arrested, it is believed.