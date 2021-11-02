Bhubaneswar-Jaipur Direct Flight services flagged off

Insight Bureau: Civil Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia on Tuesday inaugurated flight services between Bhubaneswar and Jaipur in Rajasthan.

Union Railway Ministers Ashwini Vaishnaw & Dharmendra Pradhan, Parliamentarians from Odisha Aparajita Sarangi, Dr. Sasmit Patra & Sujeet Kumar and MLA from Bhubaneswar Ashok Chandra Panda attended the flagging-off ceremony via video conferencing.

Earlier, in response to a letter from Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan, Scindia informed that IndiGo airline will operate three flights in a week on the Bhubaneswar-Jaipur route.

It can be mentioned here that daily direct flights will also operate between Bhubaneswar and Goa from December.