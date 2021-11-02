TNI Morning News Headlines – November 2, 2021

Odisha News

➡️ Odisha reports 327 COVID-19 cases on Tuesday including 191 quarantine and 136 local contact cases.

➡️ Khordha reports 177 fresh Covid cases followed by Cuttack (29).

➡️ As many as 49,983 samples were tested yesterday in Odisha.

➡️ Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik distributes BSKY Smart Health Cards to beneficiaries at Kuchinda in Sambalpur.

➡️ Civil Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia on Tuesday inaugurated flight services between Bhubaneswar and Jaipur in Rajasthan.

➡️ NEET 2021: SAI International School’s Swasti Sravan Mishra emerges as Odisha topper.

➡️ Petrol price crosses Rs 110 in all Odisha districts.

India News

➡️ India reports 10,423 new COVID-19 cases, 15,021 recoveries and 443 deaths in the last 24 hrs. Active caseload stands at 1,53,776 (lowest in 250 days). Total recoveries stands at 3,36,83,581, Death toll at 4,58,880 .

➡️ 1,06,85,71,879 doses of COVID vaccine administered in the country so far.

➡️ Earthquake of Magnitude 4.3 occurred 513km E of Hanley, Jammu & Kashmir today at 9:31 IST: National Center for Seismology.

➡️ PM Narendra Modi will hold bilateral meetings with leaders of Ukraine, Nepal, Israel, Switzerland, Finland, Malawi in Glasgow, Scotland today. He will also meet Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates.

➡️ Bypoll 2021 Results: TMC begins celebrations in West Bengal; BJP ahead in Madhya Pradesh, Congress leads in Rajasthan, Himachal Pradesh.

➡️ Income Tax Department has attached properties of Maharashtra Deputy CM Ajit Pawar worth Rs 1000 cr.

World News

➡️ Indonesia becomes first country to issue emergency use authorization for Novavax coronavirus vaccine.

➡️ Facebook India seeks 14-day time from Delhi Legislative Assembly’s committee on ‘Peace & Harmony’ to appear before them & give statement.