Odisha Covid Analysis – November 2, 2021
Daily Test Positivity Rate (TPR) in the State stands at 0.65%. 438 Covid patients recovered yesterday.
Insight Bureau: Odisha reported 327 new Covid cases in the last 24 hours of which 44 cases belong to 0-18 years.
Daily Test Positivity Rate (TPR) in the State stands at 0.65%. 438 Covid patients recovered yesterday.
49,983 samples were tested yesterday.
Khordha reported 177 new Covid cases followed by Cuttack (29) in the last 24 hours.
Odisha Covid Analysis – November 2, 2021
🔶 New Covid Cases – 327
🔶 0-18 years – 44
🔶 New Recoveries – 438
🔶 Samples Tested – 49,983 (63,651 Yesterday)
🔶 Test Positivity Rate (TPR) – 0.65% (0.49℅ Yesterday)
#TheNewsInsight
🔷 Daily Cases (20+ Districts) – Khordha (177) and Cuttack (29).
🔷 Daily Deaths – Angul (1), Balasore (1) and Ganjam (1).
#TNI #Insight
Overall Covid Data:
🔶 Total Tested Till Date – 22107977
🔶 Total Positive Cases – 1042100
🔶 Total Recovered Cases – 1029585
🔶 Active Cases in Odisha – 4122
Comments are closed.