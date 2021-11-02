Insight Bureau: Odisha reported 327 new Covid cases in the last 24 hours of which 44 cases belong to 0-18 years.

Daily Test Positivity Rate (TPR) in the State stands at 0.65%. 438 Covid patients recovered yesterday.

49,983 samples were tested yesterday.

Khordha reported 177 new Covid cases followed by Cuttack (29) in the last 24 hours.

Odisha Covid Analysis – November 2, 2021

🔶 New Covid Cases – 327

🔶 0-18 years – 44

🔶 New Recoveries – 438

🔶 Samples Tested – 49,983 (63,651 Yesterday)

🔶 Test Positivity Rate (TPR) – 0.65% (0.49℅ Yesterday)

Support Independent Journalism? Keep us live.

#TheNewsInsight

🔷 Daily Cases (20+ Districts) – Khordha (177) and Cuttack (29).

🔷 Daily Deaths – Angul (1), Balasore (1) and Ganjam (1).

#TNI #Insight

Overall Covid Data:

🔶 Total Tested Till Date – 22107977

🔶 Total Positive Cases – 1042100

🔶 Total Recovered Cases – 1029585

🔶 Active Cases in Odisha – 4122