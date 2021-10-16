Bhubaneswar-Goa Direct Daily IndiGo Flights from December 1
Direct flight service between Bhubaneswar and Jaipur will also begin 'thrice a week' from November 2.
Insight Bureau: IndiGo will operate direct flights between Bhubaneswar and Goa in daily basis with effect from 1st December, 2021.
This was informed by the Director of Biju Patnaik International Airport (BPIA), Dr Pravat Ranjan Beuria.
It is worth mentioning that the direct flight service between Bhubaneswar and Jaipur will begin ‘thrice a week’ from November 2.
