TNI Evening News Headlines – October 16, 2021

Odisha News

➡️ Bhubaneswar reports 141 more COVID positive cases & 189 recoveries in the last 24 hours including 104 local contact cases and 37 quarantine cases.

➡️ 562 Covid-19 patients have recovered from the disease in Odisha in the last 24 hours. The total recovered cases of Odisha now stand at 1021742.

➡️ Senior IAS Officer Pradipta Kumar Mohapatra appointed as Chairman, Odisha Forest Development Corporation (OFDC).

Parag Gupta appointed Additional Chief Secretary to Government, Public Enterprises Department. Vijay Arora appointed OSD, G.A. & P.G. Department.

➡️ Plus 3 student gang raped near Kalama Chhak under Baisinga police limits in Baripada, 3 accused arrested.

➡️ Pastry chef & chocolatier Rakesh Kumar Sahu created an extraordinary 72 kg chocolate sculpture of Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik on his birthday today.

➡️ Manish Anurag death case: Three friends arrested on charges of murder.

➡️ IndiGo to operate direct flights between Bhubaneswar and Goa in daily basis with effect from 1st December, 2021.

➡️ Direct flight service between Bhubaneswar and Jaipur, Rajasthan is all set to begin from November 2, 2021.

➡️ Bus fares across all categories hiked again in Odisha.

India News

➡️ 8 dead, 4 missing as heavy rains lash Kerala.

➡️ Top Lashkar-e-Taiba commander among two terrorists killed in Pulwama encounter.

➡️ A non-local vendor, a non-local gol gappa seller killed by terrorists in Eidgah area of Srinagar.

➡️ 13 terrorists killed in 9 encounters after civilian killings: IGP Kashmir Vijay Kumar.

➡️ Former PM Manmohan Singh diagnosed with dengue: AIIMS.

➡️ Elections for Congress President to be held in September, 2022.

➡️ Kerala reports 7955 new COVID-19 cases, 11,769 recoveries and 57 deaths in the last 24 hours.

➡️ Former India U-19 cricket captain Avi Barot passes away after suffering a cardiac arrest. He was 29.

➡️ Rahul Dravid accepts BCCI’s offer to become Team India coach.

World News

➡️ India invites regional powers, including Pakistan, to NSAs meet on Afghanistan.

➡️ Afghanistan: Islamic State group claims deadly mosque bombing in Kandahar.

➡️ Russia struggles to meet global orders for Sputnik V vaccine.

➡️ Joe Biden nominates Indian-American Ravi Chaudhary to key Pentagon Post.

➡️ Security review after UK MP stabbed to death in “Terror” Attack.