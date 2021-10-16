TNI Evening News Headlines – October 16, 2021

Odisha News
➡️ Bhubaneswar reports 141 more COVID positive cases & 189 recoveries in the last 24 hours including 104 local contact cases and 37 quarantine cases.
➡️ 562 Covid-19 patients have recovered from the disease in Odisha in the last 24 hours. The total recovered cases of Odisha now stand at 1021742.
➡️ Senior IAS Officer Pradipta Kumar Mohapatra appointed as Chairman, Odisha Forest Development Corporation (OFDC).
Parag Gupta appointed Additional Chief Secretary to Government, Public Enterprises Department. Vijay Arora appointed OSD, G.A. & P.G. Department.
➡️ Plus 3 student gang raped near Kalama Chhak under Baisinga police limits in Baripada, 3 accused arrested.
➡️ Pastry chef & chocolatier Rakesh Kumar Sahu created an extraordinary 72 kg chocolate sculpture of Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik on his birthday today.
➡️ Manish Anurag death case: Three friends arrested on charges of murder.
➡️ IndiGo to operate direct flights between Bhubaneswar and Goa in daily basis with effect from 1st December, 2021.
➡️ Direct flight service between Bhubaneswar and Jaipur, Rajasthan is all set to begin from November 2, 2021.
➡️ Bus fares across all categories hiked again in Odisha.
India News
➡️ 8 dead, 4 missing as heavy rains lash Kerala.
➡️ Top Lashkar-e-Taiba commander among two terrorists killed in Pulwama encounter.
➡️ A non-local vendor, a non-local gol gappa seller killed by terrorists in Eidgah area of Srinagar.
➡️ 13 terrorists killed in 9 encounters after civilian killings: IGP Kashmir Vijay Kumar.
➡️ Former PM Manmohan Singh diagnosed with dengue: AIIMS.
➡️ Elections for Congress President to be held in September, 2022.
➡️ Kerala reports 7955 new COVID-19 cases, 11,769 recoveries and 57 deaths in the last 24 hours.
➡️ Former India U-19 cricket captain Avi Barot passes away after suffering a cardiac arrest. He was 29.
➡️ Rahul Dravid accepts BCCI’s offer to become Team India coach.
World News
➡️ India invites regional powers, including Pakistan, to NSAs meet on Afghanistan.
➡️ Afghanistan: Islamic State group claims deadly mosque bombing in Kandahar.
➡️ Russia struggles to meet global orders for Sputnik V vaccine.
➡️ Joe Biden nominates Indian-American Ravi Chaudhary to key Pentagon Post.
➡️ Security review after UK MP stabbed to death in “Terror” Attack.
