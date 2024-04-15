“Son-Stroked” Sura Routray expelled from Congress

TNI Bureau: Senior Jatani MLA Sura Routray has been expelled from the Congress party for 6 years for his alleged indiscipline and anti-party activities.

“Taking note of the complaints of indiscipline and anti-party activities, the Hon’ble Congress President has approved the expulsion of Shri Suresh Kumar Routray from the party for six years with immediate effect,” said a press release issued by the All India Congress Committee (AICC).

The Veteran leader came in the radar of the grand old party after he was seen campaigning for his younger son Manmath Routray, whom BJD has fielded from the Bhubaneswar Lok Sabha seat.

The party even had issued him a show-cause notice earlier. Sura had rejected all allegations against him. His elder son Sidharth Routray too drifted away from Congress and sought to contest as an Independent from Jatani assembly seat.

Meanwhile, Sura Routray remains defiant and said that party high command was mislead against him. He vowed to stay in Congress till his death.