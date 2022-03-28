Bharat Bandh effect in Odisha; University exams postponed

Insight Bureau: In view of two-day Bharat Bandh called by various trade unions, all exams scheduled to be held today at Ravenshaw University have been postponed.

The rescheduled dates will be notified later, informed the University authorities today.

Earlier on Sunday, the authorities of Utkal University and Rama Devi Women’s University in Bhubaneswar had announced the postponement of all exams scheduled to be held on today and tomorrow in the wake of nationwide strike called by trade unions from 6 am to 4 pm on March 28 and 29.