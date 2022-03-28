Bharat Bandh cripples normal life in Odisha

Insight Bureau: The first day of the two-day Bharat Bandh observance by trade unions witnessed commoners being affected across Odisha.

Holding banners and placards, members of the trade unions staged road blockade at many area of the state capital. At many places Mo Bus was also stopped by demonstrators creating inconvenience for normal people.

Support Independent Journalism? Keep us live.

In many places of Bhubaneswar shops as well as petrol pumps are closed causing trouble for people. The protestors also staged rail roko at the Bhubaneswar Railway Station, Cuttack Railway Station and Berhampur Railway Station, affecting movement of trains.

Scenes were similar at several places in other parts of the state as the agitators resorted to picketing and sloganeering.