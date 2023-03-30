Bhadrak-Nayagarh Town-Bhadrak MEMU train to be flagged off on Ram Navami

TNI Bureau: Union Minister of Education and Skill Development & Entrepreneurship Dharmendra Pradhan and Union Minister of Railways Ashwini Vaishnaw will flag off the inaugural run of the train at Cuttack Railway Station.

The Union Ministers will flag off the inaugural run of Bhadrak-Nayagarh Town-Bhadrak MEMU at Cuttack Railway Station on Sriram Navami Day, tomorrow.

On the inaugural Day, this train will leave from Cuttack Station at about 15.15hrs. However, the regular service will commence from 31st March 2023.

This is a long pending public aspiration of the people of both Bhadrak and Nayagarh Districts. Vaishnaw announced to provide a new train from Bhadrak towards Bhubaneswar during the foundation stone laying ceremony of Redevelopment of Bhubaneswar Railway Station.

This is the result of Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw’s continuous focus for the comfort and convenience of the passengers of the region.

This train will provide facilities to the public of the respective regions for direct journey instead of changing transportation facilities at intermediate places. This New Train will run as Special train on its inaugural day.

08555/08556 Bhadrak-Nayagarh Town-Bhadrak MEMU will leave from Bhadrak at 0545hrs and will reach at Nayagarh Town at 1155hrs.

In the return direction, this train from Nayagarh Town will leave at 1705hrs and will reach at Bhadrak at 2245hrs.

This train will have stoppages at all Stations and Passenger Halts between Bhadrak and Nayagarh Town from both the directions.