TNI Bureau: As per the direction of Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik, 5T Secretary VK Pandian, who is on a two-day visit to Malkangiri, today reviewed various ongoing projects of the district and directed to speed up the projects to finish them in time.

Early in the morning, Pandian visited Gurupriya Setu, and reviewed the ongoing project “laying of cable over Gurupriya Bridge. This cable will connect Sub-station at Badapad with 33 KV line. He directed the OPTCL officers to speed up the work and complete the project at the earliest.

5T Secretary also visited Kotelguda, Malkangiri and oversaw the construction work of Air Strip, Terminal Building and Guest House. Then after a brief discussion with the SE, R&B, he directed to speed up the work and complete the work within the dateline positively so that the Airstrip could be functional by January, 2024.

Pandian also visited Malikeswar Temple at Malkangiri and offered prayer in the temple and interacted with the Temple Committee Members for further development. He reviewed the ongoing works and directed to prepare a DPR for submission to the Chief Minister for beautification and all round development of the temple.

Then, 5T Secretary proceeded to Chitrakonda and visited the Mission Shakti Café maintained by Gurupriya BLF. Reviewed the functioning of the Café. Interacted with the SHG members and appreciated for the maintenance and beautification. Also heard the grievances at Café.

Then, 5T Secretary visited the Boys High School at Chitrakonda which was taken up under Transformation of High School under 5T initiatives in 1st phase. Visited the class rooms, smart classes, e-Library & Science Libratory.

The Secretary 5T was quite satisfied with the management and appreciated the school ambiance. Also visited the Atal Tinkering Lab installed in the school.

Pandian proceeded to Manyamkonda and visited the Cave of Lord Kanamraj, Balaraj, Potraj and Maa Mutyalama. There he offered prayer. It is learnt that Bada Yatra is celebrated here every two years, and lakhs of pilgrims witness the Bada Yatra from the neighbouring states of Andhra Pradesh and Chhatisgarh. He directed to submit the proposal for further development of the cave and surroundings.

At the District Headquarter Hospital, Malkangiri, Pandian appreciated the efforts of the District Administration and Hospital Management for achieving the Kayakalp Award, 1st in State consecutively for 2nd time for the year 2020-21 & 2021-22. He said the hospital will be taken up under Mo Hospital.

The 5T Secretary visited several other places. At Satiguda Eco Park, Cottages and View Point, he directed to submit a proposal for further development of the Eco Park and tourism spot. He also appreciated the maintenance of the Eco-Park. Further, he instructed the authorities to take up renovation of the approach road immediately.

The 5T Secretary proceeded to Motu and visited the Mugi Point, the tri-junction of three states i.e. Odisha, Andhra Pradesh and Chhatisgarh. He directed to submit a plan of action for the development of Mugi Point.

He then proceeded to Kalimela and visited the SAATHI Centre at Kalimela. This institution was established to provide library, indoor sports facilities and Skill Development for the local youth. The Secretary 5T, was highly impressed with such initiatives taken up by the district administration.

He also heard the grievances of general public there. Then he visited the Mission Shakti Café maintained by Dharitri Block Level Functionaries at Kalimela. He reviewed the functioning of the Café. Interacted with the SHG members and appreciated the maintenance and beautification.

Then he visited the Boys High School at Kalimela which was taken up under Transformation of High School under 5T initiatives in 1st phase. Visited the class rooms, smart classes, e-Library & Science Libratory. He appreciated the district administration for the school ambience and maintenance.

Then the 5T Secretary visited the Tama Dora Park at Kalimela and reviewed the ongoing works. He praised the initiatives of the district administration for establishing a beautiful park for the general public.

After that, on the way to Malkangiri, Secretary, 5T interacted with the Committee Members of Hari Chand Ashram and Nara Narayan Ashram at Potteru for further development.

He proceeded to District Library at Malkangiri and heard the grievances of general public and directed the authorities to address the grievances immediately.

R. Vineel Krishna Commissioner cum Secretary, Sports & Youth Services, Vishal Singh Collector & DM Malkangiri, and concerned district level officers accompanied the 5T Secretary during his visit to Malkangiri District.