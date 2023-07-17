Beating Novak, winning Wimbledon is something that I dreamt for long: Alcaraz

London: After winning his maiden Wimbledon title, 20-year-old Carlos Alcaraz revealed that since he started playing tennis he always dreamt of defeating Novak Djokovic and winning the Wimbledon championship.

Entering Sunday’s Wimbledon final, seven-time champion Djokovic had not lost a match on Centre Court since 2013 but Alcaraz ended the Serbian’s dominance at the grass-court major by capturing a thrilling five-set 1-6, 7-6(6), 6-1, 3-6, 6-4 win.

“Making history that I did today, it’s the happiest moment of my life. I think it’s not going to change for a long time. Beating Novak, winning the Wimbledon championship is something that I dreamt about since I started playing tennis. That’s why it is the biggest moment of my life,” Alcaraz said in a post match press conference.

“Beating Novak at his best, in this stage, making history, being the guy to beat him after 10 years unbeaten on that court, is amazing for me. It’s something that I will never forget, that’s for sure,” the Spaniard later added.

Alcaraz further said he hopes his victory can inspire the next generation on Tour.

“It’s great for the new generation, as well, I think to see me beating him and making them think that they are capable of doing it, as well. It’s great for me and I think for the young players, as well,” he said.

With his Tour-leading 47th win of the season, Alcaraz became just the fifth man in the Open Era (since 1968) to win multiple major titles before turning 21.

His victory against Djokovic shows the continued rapid progress Alcaraz is making. Last month, he lost against the Serbian at Roland Garros, suffering with cramps after the second set.

Support Independent Journalism? Keep us live.

“I am a totally different player than Roland Garros,” Alcaraz said. “I have grown up a lot since that moment. I learned a lot from that moment. As I said before the final, I took a lesson from that match. I did something different before the match. I prepared a little bit different mentally before the match. I could deal with the pressure, the nerves, better than I did at Roland Garros.

“Obviously on grass is different than on clay. But I’m really happy to be able to stay there. Didn’t get down, didn’t give up. I fought until the last ball. Every ball, I think we made great rallies, great points. It was a long, long match, long sets. I think it was the mental part that allowed me to stay there during the five sets,” he said.

Sunday’s victory was Alcaraz’s first against 23-time major champion Djokovic at a Slam, though, and he feels it is a result that will give him confidence in the future.

“Before this match, I thought I couldn’t beat Novak. That’s obvious. But after this epic match, let’s say, I think different about Novak in the way that probably in other tournaments, in other Grand Slams, I will remember this moment,” Alcaraz said.

“I will think that I’m ready to play five sets against him, good rallies, good sets, really long, long match, and stay there physically, mentally, in tennis, in general. Probably it changes my mind a little bit after this match,” said Alcaraz.

Djokovic’s title match against Alcaraz was a winner-takes-all showdown, with the champion leaving London with the trophy and the No. 1 ATP Ranking. With his second major, the Spaniard on Monday will begin his 29th week in top spot.

Alcaraz’s second major title at Wimbledon has lifted him to first in the ATP Live Race To Turin. He will be aiming to make his debut at the ATP Finals in November, after missing last year’s event due to injury.

(IANS)