Turkey-Syria Quake Death Toll nears 44,000; Boy rescued after 260 Hours

TNI Bureau: The number of people killed in the February 6 earthquakes that devastated parts of southern Turkey and northern Syria continues to rise as it reached close to 44,000 so far.

According to the BNO News Live, a total of 43,845 people have been killed so far while 122,871 were injured due to the earthquake both Turkey and Syria.

The death toll in Turkey alone rose to 38,044 and number of injured persons to 108,068. Likewise, 5,801 were dead and 14,803 injured in Syria.

Meanwhile, a young boy was pulled alive from the rubble in Turkey after 260 hours, nearly 11 days after the earthquake.

As chances of finding more survivors dwindled, some foreign search teams have started leave.

A 47-member National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) team along with dog squad members Rambo and Honey returned to India on Friday after conducting a 10-day-long rescue operation from Turkey.

On the other hand, the United Nations appealed for more than $1 billion in funds for the Turkish relief operation. It had launched a $400 million appeal for Syrians two days earlier.