Sandeshkhali Victim Rekha Patra gets BJP Ticket from Bashirhat

TNI Bureau: The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Sunday released its fifth list of candidates for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections and named 111 candidates including 19 from West Bengal. However, what surprised everyone the most was the party has fielded Sandeshkhali victim Rekha Patra from Bashirhat.

Rekha Patra is a resident of Sandeshkhali and a survivor of the Sandeshkhali violence. She was one of the first women to raise voice during protests against alleged sexual assault by three expelled TMC leaders.

It is after her bold and heroic protest promoted the police to take action against Sheikh Shahjahan, the prime accused of the violence and his associates – Uttam Sardar and Shibu Hazra.

Sheikh was arrested last month in connection with an assault on Enforcement Directorate officers on January 5.