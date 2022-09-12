Barabati to host 3 matches of Legends League Cricket; Check Full Schedule

TNI Bureau: Barabati Stadium in Cuttack will be hosting three matches of the ‘Legends League Cricket 2022’ series that’s listed to begin in September. The three matches that will be played at Barabati will be held on September 27, 29 and Sep 30.

The organisers of Legends League Cricket blazoned the full schedule and venues for the forthcoming event’s alternate season earlier.

The matches of the event will be played in six metropolises including Kolkata, New Delhi, Cuttack, Lucknow and Jodhpur.

All the grounds will have three matches each while Jodhpur and Lucknow will each witness two matches.

A special match between Sourav Ganguly- led- Indian Maharajas and Eoin Morgan- led World giants will be played at the Eden gardens in Kolkata. The match will commemorate the 75 years of country’s Independence.

“The wait is over for our fans and viewers. They can plan for the matches with the announcement of fixtures. We are soon announcing our ticketing partner along with the dates for the availability of tickets online. With the line-up of iconic players from the 10 nations in a new format, I am sure fans will experience powerful performances on the pitch and a great season this year.” Raman Raheja, Co-Founder & CEO, Legends League Cricket said.

Raheja further informed that several international players have been brought on board to be a part of the event. still, there will be no players from Pakistan in the forthcoming season.

“We are not getting any players from Pakistan for the upcoming season. We will soon be adding some more international players into the Draft. And all our Legends would be playing full season with us and not miss any matches for any other League or commitment,” he added.

Full schedule of The legend’s league

Saturday, 17th September- India Capitals vs Gujarat Giants (7:30 pm; Eden Gardens, Kolkata)

Sunday, 18th September- Manipal Tigers vs Bhilwara Kings (7:30 pm; BRSABV Ekana Cricket Stadium, Lucknow)

Monday, 19th September- Gujarat Giants vs Manipal Tigers (7:30 pm; BRSABV Ekana Cricket Stadium, Lucknow)

Wednesday, 21st September- India Capitals vs Bhilwara Kings (7:30 pm; BRSABV Ekana Cricket Stadium, Lucknow)

Thursday, 22nd September- Gujarat Giants vs Manipal Tigers (7:30 pm; Arun Jaitley Stadium, New Delhi)

Saturday, 24th September- India Capitals vs Bhilwara Kings (7:30 pm; Arun Jaitley Stadium, New Delhi)

Sunday, 25th September- India Capitals vs Gujarat Giants (4:00 pm; Arun Jaitley Stadium, New Delhi)

Monday, 26th September- Manipal Tigers vs Bhilwara Kings (7:30 pm; Barabati Cricket Stadium, Cuttack)

Tuesday, 27th September- Gujarat Giants vs Bhilwara Kings (7:30 pm; Barabati Cricket Stadium, Cuttack)

Thursday, 29th September- India Capitals vs Manipal Tigers (7:30 pm; Barabati Cricket Stadium, Cuttack)

Friday, 30th September- Gujarat Giants vs Bhilwara Kings (7:30 pm; Barkatullah Khan Stadium, Jodhpur)

Saturday, 1st October- India Capitals vs Manipal Tigers (7:30 pm; Barkatullah Khan Stadium, Jodhpur)

Sunday, 2nd October- Qualifier (Rank 1 vs Rank 2) (4 pm; Barkatullah Khan Stadium, Jodhpur)

Monday, 3rd October- Eliminator (Rank 3 vs Loser of Q1) (7:30 pm, TBD)

Wednesday, 5th October- Final (Winner of Qualifier vs Winner of Eliminator) (7:30 pm, TBD)