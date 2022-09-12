Naveen to ring Opening Bell of BSE on September 15

TNI Bureau: Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik will ring the opening bell of the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) during his three-day visit to Mumbai, beginning Tuesday.

Official sources said, Naveen will visit BSE at Dalal Street and attend the ceremony to ring the auspicious opening bell between 9 am and 9.30 am on Thursday.

The CM is also scheduled to meet top bankers, financial wizards and top industrialists of the country at the Odisha Investors Meet scheduled in Mumbai on September 14.

This will be the third edition of the Make in Odisha conclave scheduled to be held from November 30 to December 4.

According to media reports, Top industrialists like Mahindra Group Chairman Anand Mahindra, Aditya Birla Group Chairman Kumar Mangalam Birla, Vedanta Resources Chairman Anil Agarwal and Nilkamal Ltd Managing Director Hiten V Parekh will attend the Mumbai meet. The CM is scheduled to have a one-on-one meeting with these captains of industry in Mumbai.

Odisha Government will showcase its advantages in ease of doing business in Odisha.