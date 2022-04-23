Puri Srimandir to allow entry of Devotees through West Gate from April 29

This decision was taken by the Puri district administration in a meeting on Friday.

By Akankhya Mahapatra
Insight Bureau: Puri Jagannath Temple will now allow the entry of the devotees through the West Gate (Paschim Dwara) from April 29. This decision was taken by the Puri district administration in a meeting on Friday.

With this, the devotees will now be allowed to enter through Singhadwara, the lion’s gate in the east and Vyaghradwara, the tiger’s gate in the west while they will exit through Hastidwara, the elephant gate in the North and Ashvadwara, the horse’s gate in the south.

However, they will have to follow the COVID-19 protocols mandatory for every visitor to the temple.

Notably a high-level Srimandir management committee meeting held under the chairmanship of Gajapati Maharaja Dibyasingha Deb on Friday regarding the decision. The meeting also witnessed discussion on different matters along with a major focus on the arrangements for the upcoming Ratha Jatra.

 

