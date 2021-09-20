Barabati Stadium in Cuttack to host T20I Match between India & West Indies

By Sagarika Satapathy
Insight Bureau:  In good news for cricket lovers in Odisha, the Barabati Stadium in Cuttack will host the first T20 International match between India and West Indies on February 15, 2022.

Odisha Cricket Association’s secretary, Sanjay Behera on Monday informed that the West Indies team will tour India for the white-ball tournament and BCCI has given nod to host its 1st T20I in Cuttack.

India vs West Indies (2022)

1st ODI: February 06, Ahmedabad
2nd ODI: February 09, Jaipur
3rd ODI: February 12, Kolkata

1st T20I: February 15, Cuttack
2nd T20I: February 18, Vishakhapatnam
3rd T20I: February 20, Trivandrum

