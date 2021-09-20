Barabati Stadium in Cuttack to host T20I Match between India & West Indies

Insight Bureau: In good news for cricket lovers in Odisha, the Barabati Stadium in Cuttack will host the first T20 International match between India and West Indies on February 15, 2022.

Odisha Cricket Association’s secretary, Sanjay Behera on Monday informed that the West Indies team will tour India for the white-ball tournament and BCCI has given nod to host its 1st T20I in Cuttack.

The BCCI has asked OCA to make the necessary preparations for the T20 match.

Support Independent Journalism? Keep us live.

India vs West Indies (2022)

1st ODI: February 06, Ahmedabad

2nd ODI: February 09, Jaipur

3rd ODI: February 12, Kolkata

1st T20I: February 15, Cuttack

2nd T20I: February 18, Vishakhapatnam

3rd T20I: February 20, Trivandrum