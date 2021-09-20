TNI Evening News Headlines – September 20, 2021

Odisha News

➡️ Bhubaneswar reports 147 more COVID positive cases & 200 recoveries in the last 24 hours including 123 local contact cases and 24 quarantine cases.

➡️ 600 Covid-19 patients have recovered from the disease in Odisha in the last 24 hours. The total recovered cases of Odisha now stand at 1007666.

➡️ Process begins to conduct three-tier Panchayat elections in Kotia panchayat of Koraput district.

➡️ Disproportionate Assets: OCCL senior manager under Odisha Vigilance scanner on charges of amassing assets of worth Rs 2 crore to known sources of income.

➡️ One more Cyclonic Circulation is likely to form over Bay of Bengal around September 25.

➡️ Barabati Stadium in Cuttack to Host India-West Indies T20 Match In February 2022.

India News

➡️ India’s COVID-19 vaccination coverage has crossed 81 Crore landmark milestone (81,73,95,763) today. More than 85.68 lakh (85,68,026) vaccine doses have been administered till 7 pm today: Government of India.

➡️ Shilpa Shetty’s husband Raj Kundra gets bail on a surety of Rs 50,000 after 2 Months in Jail.

➡️ Brigadier Saraswati honoured with Florence Nightingale Award 2020.

➡️ BJP leader Dilip Ghosh, ex-Uttarakhand Governor Baby Rani Maurya appointed as party’s national vice president with immediate effect.

➡️ Kerala records 15,692 fresh COVID-19 cases and 92 deaths.

➡️ BJP appoints MP Sukanta Majumdar its West Bengal unit president, Dilip Ghosh as party vice president.

➡️ AAP to contest all 68 seats in Himachal Pradesh Assembly elections in November 2022.

➡️ BCCI announces compensation for domestic players hit by COVID postponements, hikes match fee.

World News

➡️ US President Joe Biden to hold Bilateral Meeting with PM Modi on September 24.

➡️ India will participate in the G20 meeting on Afghanistan this Wednesday, 22nd September.

➡️ Gunman opens fire at Russia’s Perm State University, kills at least 8.

➡️ US to lift Covid Travel Ban for fully vaccinated passengers from November.