BCCI announces compensation, pay hikes for Domestic Cricketers

Insight Bureau: The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) on Monday held its 9th Apex Council meeting on Monday via video conference.

The following are the decisions taken in the meeting:

1. Compensation for Ranji Trophy and Senior Women T20s (2020-21 Season) – The cricketers who participated in 2019-20 BCCI Domestic Cricket Season will get 50% match fee as compensation for season 2020-21 lost due to COVID-19 situation.

2. Under 16 tournaments – The decision to organize the tournaments will be taken post the Under 19 tournaments and taking into account the COVID-19 situation.

3. International Home Season – The Apex Council passed the international home season 2021-22 along with the venues.

4. For the upcoming season, the cricket board also announced a hike in their remuneration for the 2021-22 season.

5. Domestic players who have played more than 40 matches will now get INR 60,000 while Under 23 players will earn INR 25,000 and Under 19 cricketers INR 20,000.