Bank Holidays in November 2022; Check Details

TNI Bureau: The banks will be closed for ten days in November this year including regular ones like the second and fourth Saturdays of the month and the Sundays.

Some bank holidays are state-specific, depending upon the festival being observed there.

Here is the full list of bank holidays in November 2022:

🔹November 1: Banks will remain shut in Bengaluru and Manipur on the occasion of Kannada Rajyotsav/Kut festival.

🔹November 6: First Sunday

🔹November 8: Bank will remain shut in all cities except Ahmedabad, Bengaluru, Chennai, Agartala, Gangtok, Guwahati, Imphal, Kochi, Panaji, Shillong, Patna and Thiruvananthapuram on the occasion of Guru Nanak Jayanti/Kartik Purnima

Support Independent Journalism? Keep us live.

🔹November 11: Banks will be shut in Bengaluru and Shillong for Kanakadasa Jayanthi/Wangala

🔹November 12: Second Saturday

🔹November 13: Second Sunday

🔹November 20: Third Sunday

🔹November 23: Banks will be shut in Shillong for annual Seng Kut Snem festival

🔹November 26: Fourth Saturday

🔹November 27: Fourth Sunday