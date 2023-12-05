Bangladeshi woman arrives in Balasore in search of her Husband

TNI Bureau: A Bangladeshi woman has arrived at Buddhakusumi village in Odisha’s Balasore district in search of her husband.

The woman has been identified as Ruma Mariam from Amtali of Bangladesh.

As alleged by Mariam, Barendra Bhanja from Buddhakusumi village had married her six years ago as per the Muslim rituals. However, Barendra now allegedly cheating her and avoiding her.

Support Independent Journalism? Keep us live.

Now Mariam has reached the village and even went to Barendra’s house to meet him. She wants to be accepted as his wife legally. She even claimed to have some proof of their intimate relationships.

However, Barendra has gone incommunicado after her arrived at his village and even his mobile phone is also switched off.

On the other hand, Barendra’s family members claimed that they saw Mariam for the very first time when she reached the house. They had no clue that Barendra had married her.

Meanwhile, police said that legal help will be provided to Mariam if she files complaint against Barendra.