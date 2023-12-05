BJP will repeat Chhattisgarh Magic in Odisha in 2024: Jay Panda

TNI Bureau: The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) will repeat Chhattisgarh magic in Odisha in 2024, said party’s national vice president Baijayant ‘Jay’ Panda.

While speaking to the party workers in Kendrapara district yesterday, Panda said, “BJP has prepared a special strategy to let lotus bloom in Odisha.”

“BJP will prove the people wrong who have created an atmosphere that it is impossible to remove the 23-year-old government here. Money power, muscle power and officer power will not work here anymore,” he added.

Panda said this while attending a meeting of the party workers organized at Angulai of the district alongwith State BJP President Manmohan Samal.

It is to be noted here that the saffron party secured an emphatic victory in the results declared for the Chhattisgarh Assembly Elections on Saturday. While BJP won 54 seats, the Congress managed to win 35 seats and GGP won just one seat.