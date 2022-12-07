Naveen fulfils dreams of Ifu Mallick of Kandhamal

TNI Bureau: In a move towards encouraging education among the youth of Odisha, Odisha Government’s scheme of Financial Assistance for ST students has enabled Ifu Mallick of the Kandhamal district to continue his studies.

This uplifting story starts, with Ifu passing the NEET exam, following which he was chosen for admission to the MBBS programme at the Saheed Lakshman Nayak (SLN) Medical College and Hospital in the Koraput district. According to sources, Ifu Mallick reportedly couldn’t afford the admittance price and other expenses.

Support Independent Journalism? Keep us live.

Meanwhile, HCM Shri Naveen Patnaik learned about this and instructed the STSC Department to prioritize taking the appropriate and prompt measures. The department moved quickly, and within 6 hours Shri Mallick had received approval for a sum of Rs 62950 to cover his first-year course expenditures.

The State Government’s own initiative of Financial Assistance for ST Students has funded this. HCM launched this project to enable deserving ST students to continue their education, particularly in professional colleges. It should be emphasized that the government of Odisha fully covers the cost of education and housing for SC and ST students who are admitted to national institutes on the basis of merit.

Secretary to CM (5T) VK Pandian spoke to Ifu and invited him to meet CM Naveen Patnaik when he visits Bhubaneswar next time.