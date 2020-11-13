‘Bande Utkala Janani’ in Courses of Studies of Classes 9-10 across Odisha Schools

By Sagarika Satapathy
TNI Bureau:  Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Friday directed for inclusion of ‘Bande Utkala Janani’ in the curriculum of classes 9th and 10th in schools across the State.

Earlier, the patriotic song written by Kantakabi Laxmikanta Mohapatra was accorded the State Song status.

On May 30, 2020, millions of people from all walks of life in Odisha and across the Globe had recited ”Bande Utkala Janani” in respect and honour of the COVID-19 warriors.

