TNI Evening News Headlines – November 13, 2020

Odisha News

👉 India successfully tests-fired the Quick Reaction Surface to Air Missile system off Odisha coast.

👉 Odisha Govt inks MOU with Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) to streamline Online Teaching.

👉 Bande Utkala Janani’ to be included in School Curriculum of classes 9 & 10 acrosss the State.

👉 Bhubaneswar reports 54 Covid-19 positive cases in the last 24 hours including 17 quarantine, 37 local contact cases; taking the total positive cases to 30019 in the Capital City.

👉 72 Covid-19 patients have recovered from the disease in the Capital city in the last 24 hours.

👉 Odisha Human Rights Commission asks Odisha Govt not to give any posting to Sandhya Rani Jena, former IIC of Patna police station in Keonjhar for the next 2 years.

👉 3rd Micro Composting Centre of Bhubaneswar started near Nicco Park.

👉 Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation (BMC) bans Paya Shraddha & pinda dana rituals at Lingaraj on Diwali this year for public safety.

👉 Odisha Govt to set up 4 commercial courts at Cuttack Sadar, Bhubaneswar, Berhampur and Sambalpur.

India News

👉 8 Pakistani soldiers killed, 12 injured as Indian Army retaliates against ceasefire violation along LoC in Jammu and Kashmir.

👉 Bihar CM Nitish Kumar tenders his resignation from the post to Governor Phagu Chauhan.

👉 Uttarakhand BJP suspends former MLA Lakhiram Joshi from party for alleged breach of discipline Lakhiram Joshi, who wrote a letter to PM against Uttarakhand CM Trivendra Singh Rawat.

👉 WHO to set up Global Centre on Traditional Medicine in India.

👉 India to get 10 crore doses of Oxford vaccine next month, says Serum Institute CEO Adar Poonawalla.

👉 Uttarakhand: Kedarnath Temple in decorated ahead of Diwali.

👉 External Affairs Minister Dr. S. Jaishankar will represent India at the 15th East Asia Summit to be held on Nov 14.

👉Medical colleges in Karnataka to open from December 1.

👉 Stand up comic Kunal Kamra refuses to apologise on his tweet on the Supreme Court.

👉 President Ram Nath Kovind addresses valedictory ceremony of 60th course of National Defence College.

👉 Portals of Gangotri temple to be closed from November 15 for the winter season.