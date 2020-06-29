Delhi to set up India’s First Plasma Bank

TNI Bureau: With 83,077 COVID-19 positive cases and 2,623 Corona deaths, Delhi will set up the first Plasma Bank in the country to treat critically ill COVID patients. It was announced by CM Arvind Kejriwal today.

Delhi had reported 2,889 new COVID-19 positive cases and 65 deaths on Sunday.

It can be recalled that Delhi had reported India’s plasma therapy success when a 49-year-old patient received treatment after being taken off ventilator support. Delhi had started clinical trial of plasma therapy in April 2020.

Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal has appealed the recovered persons to donate plasma to help others batting with COVID-19. The Plasma Bank will begin operation in a couple of days. It will be located at the Institute of Liver and Biliary Sciences in Vasant Kunj, New Delhi.

“COVID is not a fight between the Centre and State. We need to fight the menace of COVID-19 together. Appreciate Centre’s help in the Corona Fight,” says Arvind Kejriwal.

Delhi has conducted plasma therapy on 29 Coronavirus patients so far with encouraging results.