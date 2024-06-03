Jan Ki Baat Exit Poll gives Clear Majority to BJD in Odisha

TNI Bureau: Amid uncertainty over the results of the recently concluded election in Odisha, the Jan Ki Baat exit poll has given clear majority to the Naveen Patnaik-led BJD in Odisha.

As per the exit poll, the state ruling BJD will get 81 seats out of the total 147 seats, while BJP is expected to win 58 seats and Congress just 8 seats.

Notably, the elections on 147 Assembly seats were held in four phases simultaneously with the Lok Sabha elections on May 13, May 20, May 25, and June 1. The votes will be counted tomorrow.