Australian Cricket Legend Dean Jones dies of Heart Attack

TNI Bureau: Former Australian Cricketer Dean Jones has passed away due to a heart attack in Mumbai. He was 59. Jones, was part of Star Sports commentary team working on the IPL.

He collapsed at a hotel in Mumbai and passed away. “Jones died of a sudden cardiac arrest”, confirmed Star India.

Efforts are on to send his body back to Australia. Star India officials are in touch with the Australian High Commission.

Jones played 52 Tests for Australia between 1984 and 1992 before taking up the job of a Commentator. He scored 3,631 runs with 11 hundreds and 14 fifties. His highest score in Tests was 216.

Jones also played 164 ODIs and scored 6,068 runs with 7 hundreds and 46 fifties with an highest score of 145.

While he began his first class career with Victoria and remained associated with the team till his retirement, he also played for Durham and Derbyshire in the English County Championship.