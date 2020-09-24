100-Word Edit: Let’s think beyond Bollywood

They are not our idols. Their ideals don’t inspire us. They are just Actors. Whatever they do, is for money, fame and power. And, they enjoy with their resources as long as they enjoy the celebrity status.

No Bollywood Actors are innocent. They know what they are doing. Their rise or fall is linked to their work and lifestyle.

We, the people are innocent, emotional fools who fight among ourselves while supporting or opposing them. Just enjoy their films if they are good. If they err in personal life, law will chase them.

It’s high time we think beyond Bollywood.