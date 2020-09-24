TNI Afternoon News Headlines – September 24, 2020

Odisha News

👉 Bhubaneswar minor gang rape case: Accused cop under purview of investigation, says Police Commissioner Sudhanshu Sarangi.

👉 Truck driver and two others from Odisha arrested in Surat while smuggling Ganja weighing 564.51 kg worth Rs 56 lakh.

India News

👉 President Ram Nath Kovind presents National Service Scheme (NSS) Awards for 2018-2019 via video conferencing.

👉 PM Modi addresses on 1st anniversary of Fit India Movement.

👉 CBSE to declare Class 12 Compartment Exam result by October 10.

👉 States can use 50% of State Disaster Relief Fund (SDRF) for Covid-19 pandemic: PM Modi to CMs.

👉 Bollywood Drug Probe: NCB summons Top Executive Producer & director Kshitij Ravi Prasad of Karan Johar’s Dharma Productions for questioning.

👉 51st Edition of the International Film Festival of India, Goa postponed to 16th to 24th January, 2021.

👉 3 Ministers dropped from Manipur’s Council of Ministers.

👉 Kangana Ranaut property demolition matter: Bombay High Court adjourns the matter till tomorrow.

World

👉 Nepal: 10 dead as landslide buries house in Syangja district following incessant rainfall.