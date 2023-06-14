Australia Crushes Indian Hopes to Claim World Test Championship Title in Dominant Victory

Australia beat India in the final World Test Championship, clinching the title with a resounding 209-run victory despite the minor controversy surrounding catches on the final day. This victory gives Australia the first of two trophies they hope to bring back from England.

On the final day, pilgrims from India came hoping to witness a miracle. They needed Virat Kohli to produce a rabbit from a hat, and he had to do it slowly. That, if they were going to pull off the world-record run chase or even hold on for a draw and share the prize. Yet, he only lasted thirty minutes.

An Enthralling Day for Australia

WTC’s final day was an exciting day of Test cricket, with the two top sides from the past, Australia vs. India, two years facing off in changing circumstances.

Even though India’s desire to bowl first was understandable, Australia might have lucked out by losing the toss; the pitch had less movement and more consistent bounce after lunch. Still, Australia had to work hard to cash in, notably against Mohammed Shami and Mohammed Siraj’s excellent new-ball bowling. David Warner and Marnus Labuschagne’s second-wicket combination of 69 was invaluable.

The Oval starts and ends Australia’s trip. What’s more, the Ashes contest will frame their performance, even though there is a large prize. Australia proved why they would battle Ben Stokes’ England in their six Tests.

India VS Australia Highlights

In Sunday’s World Test Championship (WTC) final at The Oval, Pat Cummins and Co. defeated India by 209 runs, extending their quest for an ICC trophy. Australia won the match in the first session of the last day after India was bowled out for 234 in the second innings.

Travis Head and Steve Smith scored centuries in the first innings to lead Australia to 469. Ajinkya Rahane’s tough 89 and Shardul Thakur and Ravindra Jadeja saved India’s follow-on when the top-order paused.

Alex Carey and Mitchell Starc’s 93-run stand moved India to 270/8 in the second innings. India finished Day 4 164/3, chasing 444. On the last day, Scott Boland dismissed Virat Kohli and Ravindra Jadeja in one over to set Australia up. Steve Smith caught Kohli at slips for 49, while Jadeja got caught behind a duck.

Mitchell Starc pulled Rahane for 46 after a few shots. Shardul Thakur, who made a half-century in the first innings, failed again. Nathan Lyon’s final wicket sealed the victory against India.

Does India repeat the Error They Made with Ashwin?

Last summer, India completed a series against England with a single Test. They lost by omitting Ashwin, the world’s best bowler. India may be haunted by the 2021 Championship final when Ashwin and Jadeja lost to New Zealand in Southampton.

Shardul Thakur was chosen over Ashwin. Thakur and Umesh Yadav caught Warner down the leg side, but Shami and Siraj were much more effective. Missing Jasprit Bumrah.

India has not won a worldwide competition in 10 years, and if Australia keeps playing like this on Thursday, they may lose this final. But the reserve day will not be used if five days are played. A draw splits the title. Without early wickets on day two, that may be India’s best.

WTC 2023 Final Day 5: Australia Dominated India

Hyped Australia squandered no time in destroying Indian aspirations of creating a last-day miracle, winning the World Test Championship (WTC) final by a landslide of 209 runs at The Oval.

Virat Kohli and Ajinkya Rahane were cheered to the pitch as they resumed India’s second innings on 164-3 on the final day. They need to collect 280 runs from overcoming the massive 444-win goal set by Australia. India has now lost two consecutive WTC finals, the first in 2021 to New Zealand and now this one to Australia.