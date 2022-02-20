Attack on Journalists: Odisha Govt swings into Action

Insight Bureau: Following the massive outrage over the assault on 3 Journalists of leading TV Channels of Odisha in Binjharpur in Jajpur, the Odisha Government swung into action and promised strong action.

At least 22 people have been detained in connection with the attack during the coverage of Panchayat Polls. The attackers were involved in rigging, but when the reporters tried to capture the visuals, they attacked them.

The police conducted a flag march in Bachala gram panchayat in Binjharpur where the attack took place. Earlier, similar attacks on journalists were reported during the first two phases of elections too.

Jajpur MLA and BJD’s Organisational Secretary Pranab Prakash Das condemned the incident and vowed strong action against the culprits. Similarly, Odisha Government’s Media Advisor Manas Mangaraj has also condemned the attack on journalist and assured stringent action against the guilty.

Support Independent Journalism? Keep us live.

The State Election Commission (SEC) also condemned the attack on journalists and directed the DGP and Jajpur District Administration to take exemplary action against the miscreants.

Meanwhile, 71% voter turnout recorded in the 3rd phase panchayat polls in Odisha, which will go up when the final data is compiled tomorrow.

ଯାଜପୁର ଜିଲ୍ଲା ବିଞ୍ଝାରପୁରରେ ସାମ୍ବାଦିକମାନଙ୍କୁ ହୋଇଥିବା ଆକ୍ରମଣ ଘଟଣାର ଦୃଢ଼ ନିନ୍ଦା କରୁଛି। ଗଣତନ୍ତ୍ରରେ ହିଂସାର କୌଣସି ସ୍ଥାନ ନାହିଁ। ଏପରି କାର୍ଯ୍ୟ କରିଥିବା ସମସ୍ତ ବ୍ୟକ୍ତିଙ୍କ ବିରୋଧରେ ପୋଲିସ ଆଇନ ଅନୁଯାୟୀ କଠୋର କାର୍ଯ୍ୟାନୁଷ୍ଠାନ ଗ୍ରହଣ କରିବ। — Pranab Prakash Das (@pranabpdas) February 20, 2022