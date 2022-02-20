Polling Underway @ 3rd Phase Panchayat Polls in Odisha

Insight Bureau: The third phase of the three-tier Panchayat elections in Odisha began today (February 20). Campaigning by the political parties for the third phase polls ended before two days.

In the third phase, polling is held for 18,495 Wards, 1382 Gram Panchayats and 171 Zilla Parishad (ZP) seats in 63 blocks of 29 districts. As many as 56,53,405 voters will exercise their franchise in the third phase.

Polling has started at 7 am and will continue till 1 pm. All the districts (going to the polls) and police administration have made elaborate arrangements to ensure smooth conduct of the polls.

15% voter turnout has been recorded at 9 AM.

List of zones where polling is underway:

➡️ Angul:

👉 Athamallik (3 ZP Seats, 24 GPs)

👉 Pallahara (3 ZP seats, 27 GPs)

➡️Balasore:

👉 Khaira ( 4 ZP Seats, 37 GPs)

👉 Soro ( 3 ZP Seats, 24 GPs)

👉 Simulia ( 3 ZP Seats, 22 GPs)

➡️Balangir:

👉 Bangomunda ( 2 ZP Seats, 24 GPs) – February 20, 2022

👉Turekela ( 2 ZP Seats, 19 GPs) – February 20, 2022

👉Muribahal ( 3 ZP Seats, 22 GPs) – February 20, 2022

➡️Bargarh:

👉Barpali (3 ZP Seats, 23 GPs)

👉Bijepur ( 3 ZP Seats, 23 GPs)

👉Bheden (3 ZP Seats, 23 GPs)

➡️Bhadrak:

👉Tihidi (4 ZP Seats, 31 GPs)

➡️Boudh:

👉Harbhanga ( 3 ZP Seats, 22 GPs)

➡️Cuttack:

👉Salipur (4 ZP Seats, 35 GPs)

👉Kantapada (2 ZP Seats, 14 GPs)

👉Tigira (2 ZP Seats, 14 GPs)

➡️Deogarh:

👉Tileibani (2 ZP Seats, 20 GPs)

➡️Dhenkanal:

👉Parjang (3 ZP Seats, 29 GPs)

👉Kamakhyanagar (3 ZP Seats, 22 GPs)

➡️Gajapati:

👉Rayagada (2 ZP Seats, 21 GPs)

➡️ Ganjam:

👉Dharakote (3 ZP Seats, 18 GPs)

👉Chatrapur (3 ZP Seats, 18 GPs)

👉Ganjam (2 ZP Seats, 15 GPs)

👉Patrapur (3 ZP Seats, 23 GPs)

👉Bellaguntha ( 3 ZP Seats, 18 GPs)

➡️Jagatsinghpur:

👉Tirtol (4 ZP Seats, 29 GPs)

👉Biridi (2 ZP Seats, 21 GPs)

➡️Jajpur:

👉Binjharpur (4 ZP Seats, 29 GPs)

👉Korei (3 ZP Seats, 28 GPs)

➡️ Kandhamal:

👉 Phulbani (1 ZP Seats, 11 GPs)

👉 Phiringia (2 ZP Seats, 24 GPs)

👉 Khajuripada (4 ZP Seats, 14 GPs)

➡️Kendrapara:

👉 Pattamundai (4 ZP Seats, 31 GPs)

👉 Rajnagar (3 ZP Seats, 29 GPs)

➡️ Keonjhar:

👉 Hatadihi (4 ZP Seats, 31 GPs)

👉 Jhumpura (3 ZP Seats, 23 GPs)

👉 Anandapur (3 ZP Seats, 18 GPs)

➡️ Khurda:

👉 Chilika (3 ZP Seats, 17 GPs)

👉 Khordha (3 ZP Seats, 22 GPs)

➡️ Koraput:

👉 Nandapur (2 ZP Seats, 23 GPs)

👉 Kundra (2 ZP Seats, 16 GPs)

👉 Laxmipur (2 ZP Seats, 13 GPs)

➡️ Malkanagiri:

👉 Mathili (3 ZP Seats, 30 GPs)

👉 Podia (1 ZP Seats, 8 GPs)

➡️ Mayurbhanj:

👉 Barasahi (3 ZP Seats, 30 GPs)

👉 Udala (2 ZP Seats, 12 GPs)

➡️ Nabarangpur:

👉 Kosagumuda (3 ZP Seats, 26 GPs)

👉 Nawarangpur (2 ZP Seats, 13 GPs)

➡️ Nayagarh:

👉 Nayagarh (4 ZP Seats, 29 GPs)

➡️Nuapada:

👉 Khariar (3 ZP Seats, 26 GPs)

➡️ Puri:

👉 Satyabadi (3 ZP Seats, 24 GPs)

👉 Puri Sadar (3 ZP Seats, 30 GPs)

➡️ Rayagada:

👉 Kashipur (3 ZP Seats, 24 GPs)

👉 Kalyansingpur (2 ZP Seats, 14 GPs)

➡️ Sambalpur:

👉 Jamakira (2 ZP Seats, 21 GPs)

👉 Rengali (2 ZP Seats, 16 GPs)

➡️ Subarnapur:

👉 Tarbha (2 ZP Seats, 21 GPs)

➡️ Sundargarh:

👉 Balisankara (2 ZP Seats, 19 GPs)

👉 Rajgangpur (2 ZP Seats, 20 GPs)

👉 Koira (2 ZP Seats, 15 GPs)